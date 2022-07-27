Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 63,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 136,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.03% and a negative net margin of 433.70%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

