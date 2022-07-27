Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

