Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

