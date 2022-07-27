xRhodium 24 Hour Volume Hits $83.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $330,897.06 and approximately $83.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

