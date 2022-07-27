Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,999 shares.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

