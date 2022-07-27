yearn.finance Price Up 11.9% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,192.29 or 0.31598818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $263.51 million and $86.26 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031881 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
