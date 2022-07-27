Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Reaches $0.81

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $93.71 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,315,794 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

