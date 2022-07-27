Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

