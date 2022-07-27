yOUcash Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $2.53 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.27 or 1.00001462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004085 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

