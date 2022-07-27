YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 6.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 55,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,110,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 943.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 684,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 619,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

See Also

