Zcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.31 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $871.40 million and approximately $73.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $58.44 or 0.00272716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00101208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00070128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,911,444 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

