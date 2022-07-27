Zeit Capital LLC Sells 915 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

