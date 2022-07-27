Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $46,554.72 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $46,554.72 and $1,278.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.06 or 0.00211738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.