Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $331.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

