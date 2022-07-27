Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $21,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

