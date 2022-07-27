Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

