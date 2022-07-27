Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. 79,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 599.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2,560.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

