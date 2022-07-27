Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.