ZKSpace Price Hits $0.0597 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and $621,099.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032272 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.