12,709 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,274,000 after buying an additional 2,036,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,036,531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

