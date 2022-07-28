196,985 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,318,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 313,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,536. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Ralph Lauren



Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

