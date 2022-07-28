1irstcoin (FST) Trading Down 1% This Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $5,888.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.