2,272 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

