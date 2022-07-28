24,972 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 446,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,852,872. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $267.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.