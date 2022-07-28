25,075 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,542,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201,969 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,865,000 after purchasing an additional 640,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 888,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

