26,403 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

