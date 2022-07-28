31,178 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 1,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 974,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

