3,227 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

