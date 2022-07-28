340 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $53.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $705.36. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.85.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.47.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

