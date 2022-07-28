4,331 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

