53,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $110,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

JCI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 59,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

