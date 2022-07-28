59,876 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

