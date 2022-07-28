8,590 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.70.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.10. 916,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The stock has a market cap of $425.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

