8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

8X8 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 170,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

