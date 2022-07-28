A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 105,693 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

