AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Downgraded by HSBC

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOLVF stock traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

