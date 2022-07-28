AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Downgraded by HSBC

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance
VOLVF stock traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares.
About AB Volvo (publ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.