Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:ASL opened at GBX 1,222.54 ($14.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,234.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,321.03. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
