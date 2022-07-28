Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:ASL opened at GBX 1,222.54 ($14.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,234.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,321.03. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

