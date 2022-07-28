Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $300.63. 26,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.05. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

