AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

