Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

ATVI opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $87.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

