Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,970 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $297,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.48. 20,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

