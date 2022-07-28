Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $75,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

