Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $65,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $185.25 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.



