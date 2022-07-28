Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $73.43 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 985.68% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $73,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $126.25 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93.

