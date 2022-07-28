Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $79.31 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

