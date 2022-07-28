Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

