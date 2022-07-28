Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Up 44.4%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 44.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Adya Trading Up 44.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.
Adya Company Profile
Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.
