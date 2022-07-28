Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Up 44.4%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 44.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Adya Trading Up 44.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

Adya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.