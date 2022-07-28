Aeternity Price Reaches $0.0791 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $843,096.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 403,401,052 coins and its circulating supply is 357,580,108 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

