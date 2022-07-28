AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.36% of AGNC Investment worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 449,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

