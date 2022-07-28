Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Cut to €141.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.
OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 647,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Airbus has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
