Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Cut to €141.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 647,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Airbus has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 52.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

